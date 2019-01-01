New York Mets

The Score
Mets move from World Series long shot to dark horse contender

by: C Jackson Cowart The Score 1m

Remember when the New York Mets were raked over the coals for buying at the MLB trade deadline?They sure look like contenders now, winning 13 of their last 14 contests to come within a 1/2-game of the final NL wild-card spot. They're also putting...

