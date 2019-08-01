New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Brandon Nimmo Could Begin Rehab Stint Soon
by: Tim Ryder — Mets Merized Online 20s
As per Mike Puma of the New York Post, injured New York Mets outfielder, Brandon Nimmo (bulging cervical disk), has dealt with "other physical issues that popped up at various points" in his rehab
Tweets
-
The Mets fortified their bullpen https://t.co/eXWTwuHo50Blogger / Podcaster
-
Tony Sipp has cleared waivers and is now a free agent. A few contenders could use a nice lefty.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @BigActionBill: WFAN callers tomorrow 😂. Al Dukes may quitTV / Radio Personality
-
Jeremy Vasquez with 3-run blast to RCF. He earned that one as the wind is blowing in as a storm nears. St. Lucie up 8-0, B4. Need three outs to be sure here. #Mets #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @celeBRADtion: If Mets can carefully and strategically utilize Brach vs RHH (.638 opponent OPS vs RHH in his career) and Avilán vs LHH (.351 opponent OPS vs LHH in 2019) ...you’re going to have a much different and upgraded bullpen. One that could really help push them into October baseball. https://t.co/Ri1HKAxok1Blogger / Podcaster
-
When you see football tweets on the timeline.Blogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets