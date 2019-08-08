New York Mets

Newsday
45545934_thumbnail

Self-help book helps get Mets' Marcus Stroman ready to go | Newsday

by: Tim Healey timothy.healey@newsday.com August 8, 2019 7:57 PM Newsday 5m

Marcus Stroman’s start-day routine is unlike most any you’ll find in baseball: After arriving at the ballpark more than three hours before first pitch, but before he even changes out of his street clo

Tweets