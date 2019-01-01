New York Mets
Why Mets passed on Marcus Stroman in the 2012 MLB Draft (and the Blue Jays didn't)
by: N/A — SNY: Metsblog 5m
The Mets' recent draft picks have been panning out well in the big leagues. But one they didn't make in Marcus Stroman somehow has found his way back to New York. We learned why the Sandy Alderson-led Mets didn't pull the trigger on the righty.
