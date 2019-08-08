New York Mets

New York Post
45546689_thumbnail

Northern Trust a reminder of Jeff McNeil’s former life on the links

by: Mark Cannizzaro New York Post 8m

It was a tantalizing day of wondering what might have been for Jeff McNeil. Don’t, however, misconstrue that as it being a day with even a nanosecond of regret for the Mets’ sweet-swinging Mr.

Tweets