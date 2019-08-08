New York Mets

The Mets Police
Gil Must Go: The One True Ace Jery Koosman makes Gil Hodges look good

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 2m

Man I just love Kooz.   He is so good game in and game out.  Another gem tonight. 9 innings, 1 run.   Now usually the Mets score ZERO and he loses these, but tonight they were nice enough to put up 4. Can we talk about the Braves?  Now y’all know I...

