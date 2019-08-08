New York Mets
Gil Must Go: The One True Ace Jery Koosman makes Gil Hodges look good
by: Shannon Shark @metspolice — The Mets Police 2m
Man I just love Kooz. He is so good game in and game out. Another gem tonight. 9 innings, 1 run. Now usually the Mets score ZERO and he loses these, but tonight they were nice enough to put up 4. Can we talk about the Braves? Now y’all know I...
