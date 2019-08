The @ statcast xwOBA top 10 includes nine of the best hitters in MLB, plus J.D. Davis at No. 10 We'll see if Davis can sustain production with regular play, but he certainly has pedigree Minors rank in wRC+ 2018 PCL: 2nd 2017 TL: 3rd 2016 TL: 5th 2015: CAL: 5th 2014: NYP: 5th