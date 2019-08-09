New York Mets
New York Mets do not, cannot, and should not trust Jeurys Familia
by: Tim Boyle — Fansided: Rising Apple 1m
Jeurys Familia rejoined the New York Mets this offseason in one of the team's biggest signings. Unfortunately, even as the team soars, he's one of the most...
Amed Rosario has been getting better and better, and he’s been doing it at a perfect time for the red-hot Mets. https://t.co/6ZYnUuiJ6EBlogger / Podcaster
New @Rotoworld_BB Pod is up! Joined by @drewsilv, we go over red-hot rookies (Bichette, Hiura, Aquino), Tauchman's breakout, Folty's return, bullpen situations, and much more. Listen! https://t.co/48bA3wNnHpBeat Writer / Columnist
RT @BenBadler: Mets BP. Isnael Monegro, quick-twitch shortstop signed in the 2019 class out of the Dominican Republic. https://t.co/xt3zbxIQBWBlogger / Podcaster
Haven’t been this juiced for a game since 2016. Mets fans tonight at 7pm:Super Fan
The red-hot Mets are about to be put to the test in a a grueling stretch against some of MLB's best teams https://t.co/zh7YxHhMGcBeat Writer / Columnist
RT @richmacleod: I’ll be at Citi Field for Mets/Nationals tomorrow night. If you’re around @ me and say hello! Should be a wild night.Blogger / Podcaster
