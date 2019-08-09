New York Mets

New York Post
45563924_thumbnail

Joe Panik expected to sign with Mets if he clears waivers

by: Jared Schwartz New York Post 1m

The Mets are not done making moves. The team is expected to sign Joe Panik on Friday if he clears waivers at 1 p.m., according to MLB Network. Panik, 28, recently was designated for assignment by the

Tweets