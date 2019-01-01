New York Mets
Report: Mets expected to sign Panik
by: Jason Wilson — The Score 8m
The New York Mets are expected to sign second baseman Joe Panik, provided he clears waivers Friday afternoon, Jon Heyman of MLB Network reports.The Mets had initially expressed interest in the second baseman after he was designated for assignment by...
RT @AnthonyDiComo: Source says a deal with the Mets should be finalized shortly. Panik Citi.Blogger / Podcaster
(•_•) <) )╯PANIK / \ \(•_•) ( (> CITY / \ (•_•) <) )> TIME / \Panik to Mets (once they clear roster spot)
Of the top-10 longest home runs by a Met in the Statcast era (since 2015), Alonso owns 4 of the spots: 1st: 474 feet 5th: 458 feet 9th: 454 feet 10th: 454 feet #Mets #LGMNo. 31: 474 FT, 110.9 mph Longest Mets home run in Statcast era https://t.co/U4nhqPtNGLBlogger / Podcaster
Joe Panik has cleared waivers and will sign with the Mets. The 2014 World Series champ is a former All Star (2015) and Gold Glover (2016). He is a New York-native and St. John’s alum.Blogger / Podcaster
Joe Panik has agreed to sign with the Mets, a source says. He cleared waivers and became a free agent at 1 p.m. That lasted several minutes.Beat Writer / Columnist
RT @NYPost_Mets: Joe Panik to the Mets is a done deal.Blogger / Podcaster
