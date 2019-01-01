New York Mets

Amazin' Prospects
Multiple Reports: 2B Joe Panik Signs a Major League Contract with the New York Mets

by: Gavin Hayes

According to multiple reports, former San Francisco Giants 2B Joe Panik has signed with the New York Mets. He will be available to play tonight versus the Washington Nationals. The contract details are as of now as well as any corresponding roster...

