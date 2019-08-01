New York Mets

Mets Sign Joe Panik to Major League Contract, DFA Adeiny Hechavarria

by: Tim Ryder

As per a team announcement, the New York Mets have signed free-agent second baseman and former San Francisco Giants mainstay, Joe Panik, to a major-league contract for the remainder of the season.

