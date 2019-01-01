New York Mets

Metsblog
45570040_thumbnail

Here's the book Mets' Marcus Stroman says he takes with him 'everywhere'

by: N/A SNY: Metsblog 4m

Mets pitcher Marcus Stroman has plenty of tools on the mound, like a heater up in the mid-90s, and movement on his throws which forces his opponents into plenty of ground outs. But Stroman takes the mental aspects of pitching much more seriously...

Tweets