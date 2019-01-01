New York Mets

Starting With An Important Series Against Washington, The Mets’ True Push To The Playoffs Begins Tonight

by: Daniel Yanofsky Double G Sports 6m

Over the past few seasons, the month of August has been one of turmoil and depression for the Mets and their fans. There’s always hope leading up to the All-Star break, but nothing comes from it. This second half of the season, with a 19-6 record,...

