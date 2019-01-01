New York Mets

Metsblog
45570040_thumbnail

Joe Panik in lineup as Mets begin 3-game set on Friday vs. Nats at 7:10 p.m. on SNY

by: N/A SNY: Metsblog 5m

The Mets (58-56, 8 GB in NL East, 0.5 GB of second Wild Card) begin a pivotal three-game series against the Washington Nationals (61-53, current first Wild Card) at Citi Field. First pitch is slated for 7:10 p.m. on SNY.

Tweets