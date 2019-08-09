by: Kenny DeJohn and Tim Healey kenny.dejohn@newsday.com, timothy.healey@newsday.com Updated August 9, 2019 7:00 PM — Newsday

Joe Panik played in the first-ever game at Citi Field, a preseason exhibition between St. John’s and Georgetown on March 29, 2009. The St. John’s product has played there intermittently since, having