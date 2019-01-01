New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
What can Joe Panik offer the Mets?
by: N/A — SNY: Metsblog 51s
Seeing Joe Panik fall to waivers would have been a major surprise just a year ago. But, in a season defined by change for the San Francisco Giants, his release is the latest indicator of a franchise headed in a new direction.
Tweets
-
I hate that the Mets are good again and I have to live and die with every pitchBlogger / Podcaster
-
Grounded to short. Inning over. Sorry @Miss_Met.TV / Radio Network
-
Alonso grounds out to end the inning #Mets 3 #Nationals 5 End 8Blogger / Podcaster
-
Sometimes -- rarely -- it's OK to reach https://t.co/I6BRjvvZ7cBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @MattEhalt: They're chanting Pete Alonso here as he reps the tying run. He's absolutely beloved.Blogger / Podcaster
-
mets fans are hyped for both the mets and for pete alonso #LFGMBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets