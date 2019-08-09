New York Mets

The Mets Police
45578181_thumbnail

Gil Must Go: Gil overmanages, Seaver scams win in dreary endless three hour fourteen minute game

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 5m

How the hell does Tom Seaver have 16 wins?  I’d like a little more that 7 and a third out of my starters please.   But sure, Tom, go ahead and give up three runs.  They wouldn’t score for Koosman but for YOU, sure they will put up a 5 spot. Terrific...

Tweets