New York Mets

MLB: Mets.com
45578195_thumbnail

Mets walk off on Nats with thrilling rally in 9th

by: Sarah Langs MLB: Mets 4m

Somehow, some way, the Mets did it again, extending their recent stretch to 14 wins in 15 games with a 7-6 win over the Nationals at Citi Field on Friday night. They trailed 6-3 entering the bottom of the ninth, but rallied off Nationals closer Sean...

Tweets