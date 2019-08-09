New York Mets

WFAN
Mets Stage Epic 4-Run Comeback In 9th, Beat Nationals On Conforto’s First Walk-Off

by: Mets – CBS New York

Trailing 6-3, the Mets rallied against closer Sean Doolittle to win for the 14th time in 15 games at pulsating Citi Field.

