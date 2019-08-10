New York Mets
Mets hoping new reliever can author 2nd late-season revival
by: Dan Martin — New York Post 2m
Brad Brach shook off an ugly first half in Baltimore last season and pitched well down the stretch after being traded to the Braves. The Mets are looking for a similar turnaround from the right-hander
