New York Mets

New York Post
45581674_thumbnail

Amed Rosario thrived offensively and defensively in Mets’ win

by: Greg Joyce New York Post 5m

Amed Rosario has grown by leaps and bounds lately — with his glove and his bat. He took that in a literal sense Friday night. The Mets shortstop saved Marcus Stroman in a sixth-inning jam with a

Tweets