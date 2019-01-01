New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
MMN Recap: Mark Vientos Stays Hot, Brett Baty Heating Up
by: Daniel Muras — Mets Minors 2m
Syracuse (59-58) 4, Norfolk (46-70) 2 Box ScoreRene Rivera C: 2-for-4, R, 2B, HR, 2 RBI, .263/.319/.513Dilson Herrera 1B: 1-for-4, 2B, RBI, K, .246/.324/.521Ruben Tejada 3B: 1-for
Tweets
-
Blogger / Podcaster
-
RT @Pete_Alonso20: Come join the party at 7:10 tonight!!!! This guy knows that’s it’s gonna be a a hell of a time!!! Let’s keep making magic happen. #LFGM 🍎 https://t.co/IHHABWNkpLBlogger / Podcaster
-
Amed Rosario’s first half of 2019: .260/.299/.414, 88 wRC+ 22.2% K rate Amed Rosario’s second half: .357/.394/.551, 149 wRC+ 13.5% K rate #Mets #LGM @MetsBlogger / Podcaster
-
Can’t wait to do it all again today. 👊 #LGMOfficial Team Account
-
Last 51 #Mets games: Won 14 of 36, then won 14 of 15. First time since 1990 they’ve won 14 of 15! #LGM@ktsharp And they were a team that had won 14 of its previous 36 before that streak. Baseball!TV / Radio Personality
-
RT @castrovince: The Mets went from 2nd-worst record in the NL to a tie for the 2nd Wild Card spot in 4 weeks.Beat Writer / Columnist
- More Mets Tweets