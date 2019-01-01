New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
New York, New York: Big Apple squads are hot
by: Mike Lupica — MLB: Mets 4m
There is a baseball expression as old as infield dirt, the one about the dog days of August. Just not in New York City, and not right now. Ya gotta believe me on this. The Mets won another game on Friday night, and not against one of the weaker teams
Tweets
-
just facetimed my brother. first thing he says to me? “hey michelle wanna know today’s motto? it’s LFGM.” we’re ready for tonight.Blogger / Podcaster
-
RT @HankWinnicki: Pete Alonso: I didn't know what to do, so I just ripped his jersey off. https://t.co/llvzYbQIvB via @newsday @timbhealeyBeat Writer / Columnist
-
An old friend could make an impact for the Mets at some point this season, writes @matthewcerrone https://t.co/KsAZBwznTeTV / Radio Network
-
Birthday for the 🐃! 🎊🎂🎁Official Team Account
-
Cody Allen has been throwing at his ranch in Tampa. 6 teams are monitoring, he’s throwing 93-94 and he’s likely to be a late August pickup for someone.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Super Fan
- More Mets Tweets