Report: Mets end Tebow's Triple-A season due to cut on finger
by: Simon Sharkey-Gotlieb — The Score 5m
It appears Tim Tebow's disappointing season in Triple-A has come to an early end.The New York Mets have shut down the former Heisman-winning quarterback and current minor-league outfielder for the rest of 2019 due to a deep cut on his left pinkie...
