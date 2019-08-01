New York Mets

Mack's Mets
FIRST ROUND HITTER PERFORMANCES

by: Tom Brennan Mack's Mets 2m

2019 DRAFT POST MORTEM The Mets, with the 12th overall pick, chose 19 year old slugger Brett Baty . Baty has 4 homers and 21 RB...

