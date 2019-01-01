New York Mets

Tebow's season over early due to finger injury

by: Thomas Harrigan MLB: Mets 4m

Tim Tebow's first season in Triple-A is over due to a laceration on his left pinky finger, a source told MLB.com's Anthony DiComo. The Mets haven't confirmed the news. Tebow, who will turn 32 on Wednesday, hit just .163 with four homers, 98...

