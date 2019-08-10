New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Fantasy Baseball Waiver Targets: J.D. Davis Headlines Week 21
by: Jordan Johnson — Last Word On Sports: Last Word On Baseball 3m
This week at LWOB, we cover the hottest players of the past week. Week 21 waiver targets include Dinelson Lamet, Aristides Aquino, and J.D. Davis.
Tweets
-
New Post: MMO Fan Shot: A Stunning Mets Resurrection https://t.co/YEpXrhW1va #Mets #LGM #LFGMBlogger / Podcaster
-
Took the change to Coinstar at Princeton Walmart. Double-bagged it. Cradled it like a baby. Walked in the door — boom. Everywhere. Thank you to the 2 kids and gentleman who helped clean it up. Wouldnt take anything for helping. I may not be ready to babysit for you @MaggieGray.TV / Radio Personality
-
In 2017, Conforto hit .279/.384/.555 over 440 PA for a 147 wRC+ before his injury. It took him a little while to recover from that, but since the All Star Break in 2018, he has hit .267/.365/.522 for a 137 wRC+ over 748 PA. That's a damn good player. And leader.Blogger / Podcaster
-
RT @metstallica: Exclusive @Pete_Alonso20 war cry 2019 playoff push edition @The7Line hat 😎Super Fan
-
They must have been . . FURIOUS! (@hankd17)@confusedgeek @Metstradamus @MetsMerized @metsblog Being in DC I was stuck watching the Nats feed. It was miserable until Frazier went deep, and then I stayed up an hour later watching their postgameBlogger / Podcaster
-
Please ClapStrasburg calling for extreme loudness at #Nats Park: "They pull for their team and I don't know if they come play us again but I hope all the fans are watching the game cause it gets into crunch time and those things really carry teams and get us to the next level."Blogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets