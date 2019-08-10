New York Mets

Newsday
45593625_thumbnail

Wilson Ramos gets start with Noah Syndergaard on the mound | Newsday

by: Tim Healey timothy.healey@newsday.com August 10, 2019 7:12 PM Newsday 3m

All season, the Mets have stuck by and with Wilson Ramos in calling him their starting catcher, even during stretches when the playing-time allotment didn’t necessarily agree and when Ramos wasn’t the

Tweets