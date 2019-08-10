New York Mets

The Mets Police
45597062_thumbnail

Did the Mets Amazin’ run fix Gary Cohen? (Sterling or Scully Special Edition)

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 14m

Wow Gary sounded better tonight than he has in…..a decade?  Since 2006?  He didn’t even sound this excited in 2015.  Maybe he’s been reallllly bored with bad baseball?  Here’s the future Hall of Famer at the top of his game… First career home run to...

Tweets