New York Mets

The Mets Police
45598448_thumbnail

Mr. Met had the tweet of the day….trust me…look

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 5m

Well done Mr. Met. Sir, are you confused? pic.twitter.com/pegzo5kImK — Mr. Met (@MrMet) August 10, 2019 Gil Must Go: somehow Hank Aaron has like 500+ home runs? Related

Tweets