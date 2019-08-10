New York Mets

The Mets Police
45598455_thumbnail

Gil Must Go: somehow Hank Aaron has like 500+ home runs?

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 5m

Did you guys realize Hank Aaron has like 500-something home runs?  He’s 35 now so probably will wind up just shy of 600 but he’s had quite the career. Like I know who Hank Aaron is, but he was really good like 10 years ago?  I didn’t realize he was...

Tweets