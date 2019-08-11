New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Brodie Van Wagenen’s deal for J.D. Davis looking like a winner
by: Howie Kussoy — New York Post 4m
Brodie Van Wagenen turned heads with his bold offseason trade for Edwin Diaz and Robinson Cano, believing the deal could put the Mets over the top. Turns out, the new general manager’s
Tweets
-
The back page: The #Mets just can't lose https://t.co/meVJ3hkiyQBlogger / Podcaster
-
It's just what Mickey Callaway envisioned https://t.co/x9jHK8Zop5Blogger / Podcaster
-
This low-key Brodie Van Wagenen deal has turned into a winnerBlogger / Podcaster
-
#Mets won #Braves lost #Yankees lost #Nationals lost #Phillies lost The #Mets have won 8 straight and 15 of their last 16, as we stand 7 GB in the NL East and just 0.5 GB in the NL Wild Card. It was a great day in baseball! #YaGottaBelieve #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
-
He could be back today https://t.co/OcllpVkbhWBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @MarkZuckerman: Tonight’s strike zone notwithstanding, the Nationals have now led in the 8th or 9th inning in their last 5 games at Citi Field ... and lost all 5.Blogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets