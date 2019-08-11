New York Mets
Mets: Add Justin Wilson to the short list of good offseason moves
by: Tim Boyle — Fansided: Rising Apple 10m
Justin Wilson has been superb out of the New York Mets bullpen. We can add him to the short list of favorable offseason moves made by Brodie Van Wagenen. T...
Tweets
https://t.co/gdbJXJyj5I: Breuer-Gate Update: Didn't do radio in NYC.Did rad... https://t.co/eSch33psJrBlogger / Podcaster
https://t.co/gdbJXJyj5I: Does the F in #LFGM stand for FUKU https://t.co/JtHqMeGshrBlogger / Podcaster
https://t.co/gdbJXJyj5I: What happened to Conforto's jersey from last night... https://t.co/CoWyjxK8xBBlogger / Podcaster
https://t.co/gdbJXJyj5I: Mets Check in offer on Pride Nightis kind of tone ... https://t.co/Y8Ah5w3rshBlogger / Podcaster
NL batting leaders for August to-date: 1) Ozzie Albies (.467) 2) Aristides Aquino (.464) 3) José Osuna (.417) 4) Jon Berti (.395) 5) JD Davis (.387) 6) Bryan Reynolds (.387) 7) Wilson Ramos (.387) 8) Jeff McNeil (.375) 9) Manuel Margot (.375) 10 Ketel Marte (.375) #MetsBlogger / Podcaster
Luis Guillorme’s game-tying, pinch-hit HR in the 8th had an exit velocity of 103.4 mph. That’s the hardest hit Guillorme has recorded in the major leagues. #Mets #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
