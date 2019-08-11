New York Mets

New York Post
45604253_thumbnail

Mickey Callaway’s trust in Seth Lugo rewarded after rare slip up

by: Brian Lewis New York Post 4m

Seth Lugo lost a couple of impressive streaks, but picked up a huge win. He’ll take the trade-off. The eighth-inning solo shot that Lugo gave up to Juan Soto snapped not only a 2-all deadlock, but a

Tweets