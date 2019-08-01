New York Mets

Mets Merized
Usatsi_12983276_154511658_lowres

Reganomics: Mets Pitching Coach Has Rotation and Bullpen Soaring

by: John Bernhardt Mets Merized Online 10s

“An investment in knowledge pays the best interest.”That Benjamin Franklin quote might sum up the impact an 82 year-old pitching coach named Phil Regan is having on the New York Met pitchi

Tweets