New York Mets

Metsblog
45605419_thumbnail

ICYMI: Here's what happened Saturday in Mets Land

by: N/A SNY: Metsblog 5m

The Mets (61-56, 7.0 GB in NL East, 0.5 GB of second Wild Card) aim for the sweep of the Nationals and move into a Wild Card position for the first time this season this afternoon. Jacob deGrom will get the ball against Anibal Sanchez.

Tweets