Mets’ Phil Regan ‘Pitching In’ To Help Put Team Back In The Postseason Race
by: Mets – CBS New York — CBS New York: WFAN
The resurgence of the team coincides with Regan's promotion.
It’s wild that 12 days ago the Mets were hell bent on trading Wheeler and extremely open to moving Syndergaard and Diaz. One of the most unexpected runs you could imagine in sportsBeat Writer / Columnist
this team is something special. #LFGMBig series. Big moments. No quit. #LGM https://t.co/ZddwbSdFNQBlogger / Podcaster
Going for the sweep with our ACE on the hill! 🧹🧹🧹 #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
How are the Mets doing these days? In one word - TerrificBeat Writer / Columnist
Amazing. Let’s keep the good times rollin’ #LGMBig series. Big moments. No quit. #LGM https://t.co/ZddwbSdFNQBlogger / Podcaster
RT @MikeyRobz: #Mets Pre Game back on @SNYtv -- @Todd_Zeile breaks down why deGrom has had success against Rendon & Soto, & latest edition of Hey Todd! @SteveGelbs has details on the immediate future of Diaz & the long-term future of J.D. Davis. @Jonas_SNY leads the way at 12:30. You'll watch https://t.co/7K0DdEi3KXTV / Radio Personality
