New York Mets

Mets Merized

Syndergaard Fires Sixth Straight Quality Start When Mets Need Him Most

by: Gianna Arantes Mets Merized Online 1m

In yet another impressive outing from the resurgent Noah Syndergaard on Saturday evening, the right-hander, with the help of the Mets’ blazing hot offense, pitched the team to a series-clinching

Tweets