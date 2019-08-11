New York Mets
Mets no longer afraid to go against bullpen tendencies
by: Robert Aitken Jr., North Jersey Record — North Jersey 3m
The Mets rode the hot hand of Seth Lugo to another win on Saturday, hoping it sparks something in closer Edwin Diaz.
The Nationals when the Mets start a comeback for the 3rd straight gameBlogger / Podcaster
Before McNeil drove in the tying run, Hopewell Junction's own Joe Panik drove in his first RBI as a Met (via @Mets)TV / Radio Network
deGrom fighting his fastball command, relying on off-speed stuff to get big outs so far. Already thrown 71 pitches through 3 innings, so bullpen is going to be a big factor today.Beat Writer / Columnist
Despite the recent heroics and hot streak, it looks like Conforto has been pressing in this series. Of all the Mets, it's the most obvious when he's trying to hit a homer.Blogger / Podcaster
Jacob deGrom is up to 71 pitches already through just 3 IP #MetsBlogger / Podcaster
Just think about this for a second: Jacob deGrom has the 2nd-fastest base hit by a Met this season at 3.74 seconds on his 2-out bunt in the second inning. This should tell you all you need to know about the type of competitor and athlete deGrom is. #Mets #LGM @MetsJacob deGrom, #athlete, dropped down a beauty of a 2-out bunt hit. Sprint speed: 28.3 ft/sec MLB avg. is 27. Home-to-1st: 3.74 seconds (!) That's the Mets' 2nd-fastest base hit of the season.Blogger / Podcaster
