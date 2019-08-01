New York Mets

Mets Merized
Game Recap: Mets Drop Final Game of Series With Nationals, 7-4

by: Gianna Arantes Mets Merized Online 7m

The red hot Mets’ (61-57) bats fell cold this Sunday afternoon, coming up short in the final game of their series with the Washington Nationals (62-56), and snapping their eight-game winning str

