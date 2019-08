You’re not gonna want to miss the show on Monday at 1pm ET. @ FOCOusa hooked it up with not 1, not 2, but SIX @ Stranger_Things Mets bobbleheads for our share contest giveaway. 2 winners will each get the set of 3. The most expensive giveaway yet on the show. Tune in! https://t.co/l2M285afqW