New York Mets

The Mets Police
45613925_thumbnail

Gil Must Go: I’d take Tom Griffin over Tom Seaver any day

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 31s

Wow did you see Tom Griffin today?  He was absolutely lights out.  The Mets never had a chance with Griff throwing 8 innings of shutout ball. Of course it was phony indoor baseball plate don a rug because nobody thought to check the weather in Texas...

Tweets