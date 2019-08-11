New York Mets

USA Today
45615537_thumbnail

Cabrera stings Mets, Nats hold on to end NY's streak, 7-4

by: USA Today

Asdrubal Cabrera hit a tiebreaking two-run double against his former team and the Nationals bullpen finally locked down a lead in Flushing, lifting Washington over the streaking New York Mets 7-4

