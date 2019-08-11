New York Mets

The Mets Police
45616670_thumbnail

And now a word from (not) Jeff Wilpon

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 1m

Hi, I’m Jeff Wilpon, as many of you know, I am Chief Operating Officer of the New York Mets. I want to remind you that I am still Chief Operating Officer of the New York Mets. I noticed that most of you have stopped talking about me.  I know like a...

Tweets