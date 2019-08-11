New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Asdrubal Cabrera wanted to return to Mets in offseason | Newsday
by: Owen O'Brien owen.o'brien@newsday.com Updated August 11, 2019 8:04 PM — Newsday 2m
Asdrubal Cabrera wouldn’t say his winning two-run double for the Nationals meant more to him because it came against his former team, but he did admit to being hurt about how the Mets handled last off
Tweets
-
To continue their surge, Mets will need Edwin Díaz to find himself https://t.co/4C2lJwT06PBeat Writer / Columnist
-
Column: the streak was fun while it lasted. But for the #Mets to honor their status as a contender they must still combat a couple of familiar old bugaboos. https://t.co/YBO3rl6brBBeat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @jonallendc: The Nationals are 12-18 in one-run games. The Braves are 21-13. The Cardinals, Brewers, Mets and Phillies — the teams closest to the Nats in the wildcard race — are all .500 or better.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Following his outing on June 8, Edwin Diaz had a 2.81 ERA in 25.2 innings for the season. Since then, he has a 9.42 ERA in 19.1 innings, giving him his 5.60 ERA in total.Blogger / Podcaster
-
RT @TimothyRRyder: Mets have won 21 of 28 since the ASB, are 1 game back in the NL wild card, and sit 8 GB in the NL East heading into ATL on Tues. things are looking up, friends.. @MetsMerized #LFGM #YGFB #LGM https://t.co/ZrlEL8tqgiBlogger / Podcaster
-
Asdrubal Cabrera wanted to return to the #Mets in the offseason https://t.co/YdnDNujhG4 via @owen_obrien11Blogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets