New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
ESPN’s Jessica Mendoza misses ‘Sunday Night Baseball’ after car accident
by: Joseph Staszewski — New York Post 1m
Jessica Mendoza missed ESPN’s “Sunday Night Baseball” broadcast from San Francisco because the analyst was in a car accident Friday. Mendoza, who is also a Mets’ baseball operations adviser,
Tweets
-
Only a couple of days left to get in on the action! Drop your favorite all-time Mets memory in the replies while tagging another Mets fan and you'll be among the contestants to win two free tickets to meet Pete Alonso and Noah Syndergaard on Aug. 19 in NYC. #LGM @TeamVivaloBlogger / Podcaster
-
The Mets have scored 4+ runs in 14 consecutive games. Only the 1990 Mets had a longer such streak when they accomplished the feat in 16 straight contests. That streak started a week after Davey Johnson was fired and included the Dave Magadan Breakout Series at Wrigley Field.Blogger / Podcaster
-
RT @NYPost_Lewis: How Todd Frazier inspired New Jersey's latest Little League World Series team #mets #nym https://t.co/NkwclUDy2b via @nypostsportsPlayer
-
I’m going to say it. Brock Lesnar should’ve won that match. A 50% Seth Rollins should NOT be able to beat Lesnar.Minors
-
I think I've mentioned my affinity for guys who finish with 1 point in the MVP balloting this year. Will Smith would be a good one for thatBeat Writer / Columnist
-
Mickey Callaway must prioritize solving the Edwin Diaz conundrum (via @NYNJHarper) https://t.co/vNSIxneHfmTV / Radio Network
- More Mets Tweets