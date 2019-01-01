New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Mets' Edwin Diaz will stay in the big leagues for now
by: N/A — SNY: Metsblog 51s
In the '80s, there was no bigger name than Mattingly. It wasn't just his ability to hit for power and average, but the moustache and the swag. Yankee fan or otherwise, everyone had a Mattingly poster on their bedroom wall.
Tweets
-
Speaking of the Yankees imagine how mad Saint George would be about the Mets dominating the back pages. He’d have had to fire a hitting coach or something.Blogger / Podcaster
-
Jacob deGrom’s unhittable slider has him back in Cy Young conversation: https://t.co/xweIN9OKpy @_beewillyNewspaper / Magazine
-
Le'Veon's two-year old is watching her shows and is so cute I almost forgot to turn on my tape recorder.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Fans will know soon enough the severity of DeAndre Baker's apparent knee injury. #GiantsPride @RyanHoneyESNY https://t.co/XWaLR8ARvUBlogger / Podcaster
-
Blogger / Podcaster
-
RT @TimBritton: To continue their surge, Mets will need Edwin Díaz to find himself https://t.co/4C2lJwT06PBeat Writer / Columnist
- More Mets Tweets