New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Wags sounds like a dick here
by: Shannon Shark @metspolice — The Mets Police 3m
Wow this sounds so so unlikeable. I say dick because we’ve added an F to the traditional chants so now I can curse like a sailor. The bold below is mine. Van Wagenen can be standoffish, but he agreed to speak with reporters Friday. I asked if he...
Tweets
-
Speaking of the Yankees imagine how mad Saint George would be about the Mets dominating the back pages. He’d have had to fire a hitting coach or something.Blogger / Podcaster
-
Jacob deGrom’s unhittable slider has him back in Cy Young conversation: https://t.co/xweIN9OKpy @_beewillyNewspaper / Magazine
-
Le'Veon's two-year old is watching her shows and is so cute I almost forgot to turn on my tape recorder.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Fans will know soon enough the severity of DeAndre Baker's apparent knee injury. #GiantsPride @RyanHoneyESNY https://t.co/XWaLR8ARvUBlogger / Podcaster
-
Blogger / Podcaster
-
RT @TimBritton: To continue their surge, Mets will need Edwin Díaz to find himself https://t.co/4C2lJwT06PBeat Writer / Columnist
- More Mets Tweets