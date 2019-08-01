New York Mets

Edwin Diaz’s Nightmare Season Continues With Another Poor Performance

by: Brian Devine Mets Merized Online 2m

It’s not getting any better for the struggling Edwin Diaz. The closer, who was expected to be a dominant force out of the Mets’ pen, was hit hard yet again – this time by Victor Robles and t

